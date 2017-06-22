Smith, Todd Andresen, Age: 90, Middletown

Todd Andresen Smith, 90, of Middletown, was born in 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of William Elliott Todd and Catherine Andresen Smith. He served in the Navy during World War II as a Seabee Machinist Mate 3rd Class in Okinawa.

Todd’s passions were cars, engines, and above all boats. He was a lifetime member of the Shrewsbury River Yacht Club since 1983. He worked for Bell Labs as an electrical engineer and “Inventor” for 36 years, earning three patents. He married Joan Gootman in 1955, selling his cherished boat to pay for the engagement ring. They had three children Alan, Carol, and Linda.

Todd was predeceased by his wife, Joan; and daughter, Linda. He is survived by his brother, Elliott Smith and his wife Betty; a sister, Helene Marchant and her husband Peter; a son, Alan and his wife Lynne Smith; a daughter, Carol and her husband Paul Tanner; a son- in-law, James Finnegan Sr.; seven grandchildren, Brittany and Ryan Smith, Nicole, Shannon, Kathleen, Victoria and James Finnegan; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Todd’s life on Saturday June 17 from 1 to 4 p.m., with a service at 3:30 p.m. followed by military honors, at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimers Association or the NJ Sharing Network.