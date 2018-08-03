Sorrenti, Edward, Age: 58, Middletown

Edward A. Sorrenti, 58, of Middletown, passed away peacefully July 20. He lived in Middletown for the past 21 years and worked as a refinery mechanic for Phillips 66 in Linden for 27 years. He was an avid Yankees and Bruce Springsteen fan and also proudly volunteered for the Middletown Youth Athletic Association by coaching soccer, baseball and softball for his two children. In addition, Eddie enjoyed playing golf and coaching various travel softball and baseball teams on which his children played. He was also a communicant of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in New Monmouth.

Edward was born in Bayonne, the son of the late Anthony and Grace Sorrenti. Surviving are his spouse of 29 years, Jeanne; son, Justin; and daughter, Jessica, all of Middletown; two brothers, Anthony Sorrenti Jr. of Milton, Delaware, and Michael Sorrenti of Bayonne. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was held July 25 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Edward’s name to the American Cancer Society.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.