Splain, Jacqueline, Age: 70, Belford

Jacqueline “Jackie” Splain, 70, of Belford, died peacefully at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank on Monday, November 13. Jackie was born in Red Bank to John and Josephine Monahan Splain. She graduated from Middletown North High School in 1965 and joined the US Army Civil Service at Fort Monmouth, where she worked her way through the ranks and retired after 33 years of service as a program analyst. She was a generous and witty individual who loved her family, friends and animals. She enjoyed spending time in the Catskills at the “country house.”

Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Ltc. Billie N. Thomas, US Army Retired; her sister, Margaret Splain of Belford; her stepchildren, Bonnie Thomas of Fair Haven and Patrick Thomas of Rumson; her grandchildren, James Thomas of Fair Haven and Jack and Nicolas Thomas of Rumson; her two four-legged children, Tara and Brown; and many friends she cherished deeply. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, John Splain Jr. of Highlands. The family would like to thank the hospital staff and doctors for their care and dedication in making her final days as comfor table as possible.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Monmouth County SPCA at 260 Wall Street, PO Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Condolences can be sent to www.thompsonmemorial.net.