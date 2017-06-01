State of the Shore Report Focuses on Beach Erosion

By Alex Mitsiopoulos |

LONG BRANCH – The 15th Annual State of the Shore Media Event, hosted by the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium, took place on Wednesday at McLoone’s Pier House. The event was led by speakers Bob Martin, Commissioner at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and Jon Miller, Research Assistant Professor at Stevens Institute of Technology.

Topics of discussion revolved around the communal care for the Jersey Shore, particularly its beaches. Following Super Storm Sandy, New Jersey beaches were left in ruin due to erosion, but luckily these same beaches are currently in a natural state of rebuilding, according to the event’s participants.

But even in a rebuilding state, Miller still waves a cautionary flag to residents of the Jersey Shore. “One Sandy is one too many,” he said.

Prior to Super Storm Sandy, there was a sense of complacency toward large storms, according to Miller. No one ever expects to be devastated by something like that, but it does happen.

To gain a deeper knowledge about erosion caused by storms like Sandy, the Stevens Institute of Technology has recently developed a Storm Erosion Index (SEI). The SEI uses wave heights, water levels, and storm duration to put a numerical quantity to the potential physical erosion a particular storm may cause.

“We kind of put the storms over the last 30 years into context and what that allows us to do is, when we have storms like this past winter, assess those storms in terms of what the history shows,” said Miller.