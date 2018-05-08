State Upholds Red Bank Charter School Extension

“We’re very disappointed in the decision,” said Frank Argote-Freyre, director of the Latino Coalition of New Jersey. “We don’t believe the Commissioner of Education did not take into account the segregative impact of the charter school on the entire Red Bank school district. We are weighing all options, including an appeal.”

The Red Bank Charter School was initially approved for a five-year charter renewal in February 2017 which was then appealed by Fair Schools Red Bank and the Latino Coalition of New Jersey that April. The renewal bounced through the state Superior Court’s Appellate Division and under went a pair of extensions before the record closed on Feb. 7, 2018.

The charter school’s opponents have recently challenged the demographics of its 200-member student body, alleging the school has a disproportionately white population in a town with a high percentage of minority residents.

Pennotti believes the Red Bank Charter School to be one of the most diverse charter schools in the state. During the 2016-17 school year, the school’s demographic breakdown was 43 percent white, 43 percent Hispanic, 12 percent African-American and 2 percent Asian.

“(For) the argument that we’re a segregated school primarily with children of one ethnicity, I challenge anyone to walk in the door and defend that statement, because they couldn’t,” Pennotti said. “Repeatedly, the naysayers, particularly of these groups, do not accept the invitation.”