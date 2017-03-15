Stavola, Robert J., Age: 52, Red Bank

Robert J. Stavola, 52, passed away on Tuesday, February 28 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. Robert was born in Red Bank to Joseph Michael Stavola and Carol (Hilbert). Robert was a graduate of the Ranney School in Tinton Falls.

Robert owned and operated Marion Tree Trimming, which is a full-scale tree care and removal business located in Ocala, Florida, where he lived for 32 years. He also co-owned Driftwood Cabana Club, Ama Ristorante and Lacey Natural Sand, all located in New Jersey.

He was a communicant of Blessed Trinity in Ocala, Florida, and a former communicant of St. Anthony’s R.C. Church in Red Bank. He enjoyed his work, fishing, hunting, the Miami Dolphins, the Grateful Dead and, above all else, spending time with his family and friends.

Robert was predeceased by his father, Joseph “Mickey” Stavola; and by his grandparents, Michael J. and Mary Stavola, Edwin T. and Pearl Hilbert. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gina, and his loving sons, Isaac M. Stavola and John R. Stavola of Ocala, Florida. He is also survived by his loving mother, Carol Hilbert Stavola; his sister, Sharon M. Byrne of Middletown; and his brothers, Michael J. Stavola of Middletown, William E. Stavola of Ocala, Florida, Jesse D. Stavola of Middletown and Joseph M. Stavola Jr. of Tinton Falls. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main Street, Suite 204, Damascus, MD. 20872. Please visit Robert’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.