Swimming River Park Takes Shape With Purchase Of Chris’ Deli

MIDDLETOWN – A shuttered deli, once a popular lunch stop for boaters and locals in River Plaza for decades, is set to be demolished and become part of the Monmouth County Park System after it was purchased for $1.1 million earlier this month.

Monmouth Conservation Foundation (MCF) executive director Bill Kastning told The Two River Times that on Feb. 15 MCF and Monmouth County officials closed on the parcel known as the former Chris’ Deli property, located at 483 West Front St. MCF paid $25,000 cash and the county covered the remaining costs through the Open Space Trust Fund.