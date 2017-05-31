TEDxNavesink Explores New Identity as TEDxAsbury Park

By Jenna O’Donnell |

ASBURY PARK – For a teenager, the daily onslaught of violence and injustice on the news can be a lot to deal with. Last year, when Philando Castile was pulled over and fatally shot by a police officer, his death was captured on a Facebook live stream.

Like many, 14-year-old Alexandra Lewis watched the footage with fury and sorrow. Then she picked up a pen and started to write. She wrote about racial injustice, about hate and fear, and about what it’s like to be the only black girl in her class at a mostly- white school.

On Saturday, Lewis – a Tinton Falls native and eighth-grader at Rumson Country Day School – took to the stage at TEDxAsbury Park to share the poem she wrote in response to Castile’s death, which she called “Peace, Love and Equality.”

“The poem had been building up inside of me for months,” said Lewis, who has been writing poetry since she was 11. “I was filled with sadness and anger at the same time because I thought, ‘This isn’t right. All the injustices around the world aren’t right.’ So I kind of found an outlet for that, which is poetry.”

Lewis performed her poem at an open mic contest organized by TEDxNavesink in January, where she impressed organizers and earned a spot at the May conference at Paramount Theater in Asbury Park.

TEDxAsbury Park – formerly known as TEDx Navesink – explored an “identity” theme as it celebrated an identity change of its own.

The independently organized TED event, currently in its fifth year, made some notable changes for its debut at the Paramount Theater on May 20. Part of that was the rebranding, a move founder Brian Smiga said was a natural one for a day all about ideas, innovation and identity.

“The energy in Asbury Park was phenomenal,” said Smiga, a Rumson native and current Atlantic Highlands resident. “Even though it’s the same show produced the same way, it really felt like more of a community event this year.”