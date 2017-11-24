The Two River Times Holiday Event Calendar

Throughout the holiday season:

Celebrate the holidays at Convention Hall at Asbury Park Boardwalk’s 5th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 17 and 23. Kicking off on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, the bazaar will feature shopping, live music and a tree lighting celebration from noon to 10 p.m. All additional dates will run from noon to 5 p.m. The Holiday Bazaar will feature hundreds of local and regional vendors selling unique holiday gifts and artisan goods including handmade jewelry, accessories, clothing, art, photography, home goods, vintage, food and much more. The event is free and open to all ages. Bring a toy or a lightly used coat to benefit the Asbury Park Toy & Coat Drive.

The Premier Theatre Company presents “Scrooge the Musical,” a holiday spirited 25-year tradition Dec 2, 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. and on Dec. 3 and 10 at 2 p.m. at the Henderson Theater on the CBA campus. Tickets: $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and $22 for students and children plus a small handling charge. 850 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 732-774-7827,

Hope for the Holidays at the Monmouth Museum, an art exhibition, will run through Dec. 31. The popular model train display and Artisans Holiday Gift Gallery will be open during the reception and is free to the public. The museum will also host Hope for the Holidays Kids Edition in the Hallway Gallery. On Sunday afternoons in December, the museum offers free MMKIDS holiday activities with paid admission culminating on Dec. 31 with a New Year Celebration for children of all ages starting at noon.

The Paper Moon Puppet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays from Nov. 25 – Dec. 30. Marionettes breathe new life into this timeless holiday tale. All seats $10. 123 First Ave., Atlantic Highlands, 732-291-1216.

Holiday Music Madness Hunt. Stroll Red Bank and search the beautiful window displays. Match each window with its muse and enter to win prizes Nov. 24 – Dec. 22.

Holiday Harmonies will feature tunes of the season on the sidewalks of Red Bank Saturdays noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 25 – Dec. 23, noon to 3 p.m. redbank.org.

Pictures with Santa to capture the perfect holiday photo from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 25 – Dec. 24 at The Galleria in Red Bank.

Classic Horse and Wagon Rides through the streets of Red Bank from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 25 – Dec. 23.

NOV. 24

2nd Annual Ice Rink Launch Event at the Asbury Hotel with some holiday DJ beats from noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County and Tomorrow’s Children Fund, a N.J. charity that benefits local children with cancer. Food truck with seasonal snacks and beverages will be on-site. Tickets: $8, skate rental is $4. 210 Fifth Ave., Asbury Park

Ride the train into Red Bank with the jolliest man in town at the Santa Express Train and Parade departs Little Silver train station at 6:44 p.m. Festivities begin in Little Silver at 5 p.m. and in Red Bank at 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Express rocks the streets of Red Bank as they light up the town at the Holiday Express Concert and Town Lighting at 7 p.m. Broad Street and Canal Street, Red Bank

NOV. 25

Small Business Saturday in Red Bank will be a day to shop small. Event will include a free shopping tote bag, free parking, free horse and wagon rides from 1 to 4 p.m. located at 26 Broad Street and 11 Bridge Ave., Holiday Harmonies with carolers, handbell choirs, brass bands, jazz musicians, pop singers and more from noon to 3 p.m., and pictures with Santa at The Galleria from noon to 4 p.m.

Small Business Saturday, sponsored by the Fair Haven Business Association, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a trolley to take shoppers to more than 30 businesses and stores throughout town offering breakfast treats. Small Business Saturday is a way for smaller stores and companies to get their name out in the world.

The Wizards of Winter, a holiday rock opera ensemble will perform their home state show at Count Basie Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets $25 to $59.

Asbury Park’s 10th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Convention Hall. Performances by Kristian Rex and the St. Nick’s. Doors open at 6 p.m., lighting at 7 p.m. 1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park.

NOV. 26

Barbizon Holiday Mannequins. Live holiday mannequins appear in windows throughout Red Bank from 1 to 4 p.m.

NOV. 29

Bell Street Market + Aperitivo, invite the community to shop, sip and relax at an evening of yoga, cocktails and holiday shopping with New Jersey vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Works. 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel.

NOV. 30

Ronnie Spector’s Best Christmas Party Ever, a blend of her Christmas classics, Ronettes hits including cult gems from her back catalog and a splash of doo-wop at the Strand Theater in Lakewood.

Fair Haven’s Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting welcoming Santa arriving on a fire truck at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park. Photos with Santa in the park and a holiday stroll in East Side Business District from 6 to 8 p.m. Businesses will welcome visitors with free food and beverages, live music and other attractions.

This article was first published in the Nov. 23-30, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.