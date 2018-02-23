Thompson, Andrew W., Age: 60, Fair Haven

Andrew W. Thompson (“Drew”) passed away on Jan. 12 at Monmouth Medical Center. He was 60 years young. Drew was everything and more that you wanted in a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a Free Mason, Ducks Unlimited member, Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club member and participated in the National Foreign Trade Council.

Growing up in Fair Haven, he found peace, comfort and happiness by the ocean, in the wetlands and at any venue that combined Tim McLoone’s music with a little bit of trouble. He stood proudly next to teammates on the Rumson-Fair Haven gridiron gang, as well as tennis and gymnastics teams. With his high level of expertise, you never wanted to go after him on the trampoline or diving board. He had a passion for the untracked trail; this found him taking his dog to the fields for a hunting trip or a horse to the mountains for a camping expedition. Whether in the mountains or in the kitchen, you could count on a five-star gourmet meal and good company. When it came time to celebrate the holidays, family and friends requested Drew as “the carver.”

Living in Westfield, he took pride in watching his sons, Dean and Scott, develop into incredible young men. His favorite days included whipping up a big breakfast, taking a walk in Lenape Park with his wife, Mary, and dog and hosting friends or family for dinner, music and stories by the fireplace.

Drew sought out travel and culture in Mexico, Central and South America, Saudi Arabia, Europe and all across the United States. He made friends quickly and easily in each location, regardless of his knowledge of local language. He especially looked forward to vacations in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with his family each winter season. He was at home there; he looked damn good in a cowboy hat and could ski anything you put in front of him. He was in the insurance industry for 35 years, star ting at Equitable and working with companies including Swiss Life, AIG and Met Life.

Across all aspects of life, Drew’s attitude, personality and spirit generated a bright light. He lived life by two mantras. The first was The Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have others do unto you. The second was his high school senior quote: Keep smiling. It makes people wonder what you’ve been up to.

Drew is survived by his devoted wife, Mary, their two wonderful sons, Dean and Scott, and their yellow lab, Mia; his loving mother, BJ; brothers Todd and his wife Stevie; Scott and his wife Mary-Beth; and Bruce; and his sister Mary Jane and her husband Hugh; sister-in-law Karen; brother-in-law John and his wife Nancy; as well as 11 nieces and nephews. With his passing, Drew rejoins his Dad, Ernie, who died in 1997.

Visitation was Jan. 15 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. The Rendezvous for Drew was held at the United Methodist Church of Red Bank on Jan. 16.

Memorial donations may be made to Clean Ocean Action, Ducks Unlimited New Jersey or Family & Children’s Services Monmouth County.