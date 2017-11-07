Tobias, Jennifer Lynn, Age: 63, Little Silver

Jennifer Lynn Tobias, 63, of Little Silver, passed away on Thursday, October 12 at home surrounded by her family after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Jennifer was born in Red Bank and graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven High School, class of 1972. She worked for Progressive Life Insurance in Red Bank. She was a caregiver for many local women. Jennifer loved her family more than anything else and loved watching everything her grandsons did.

Jennifer leaves behind her cherished husband of 44 years, Richard; her children, Alicia and her husband, Adam, and Richard Jr. and his wife, Heather; her daughter-in-law, Krista; her most precious grandsons, Richard Emil III (Richie) and John Herbert (Jack); her stepgrandchildren, Daniel and Elee Smith; her sister, Bonnie Ciambrone; her sister-in-law, Suzanne Tobias; her aunts and uncles, Joyce and Raymond Eckhoff and Carolyn Ott; her cousins, Patricia and her husband, Bradley Hopkins, Raymond and Jennifer Eckhoff, and Edward and Kate Ott; her nieces and nephews, Anthony and Anna Ciambrone, Joseph Ciambrone, Brian and Justin Maurer, and Olivia and Cecilia Ciambrone. Jennifer was predeceased by her son, Adam; her parents, Gloria and Herbert Bush; her brother, Herbert Bush (Skipper); her uncle, Edward Ott; and her in-laws, Marion and Emil Tobias.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.