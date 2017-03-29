Todd, William, Age: 79, Holmdel

William Todd, 79 of Holmdel, passed away surrounded by his devoted family at Riverview Medical Center on Saturday, March 4. He was born and raised in Kearny and moved to Holmdel to raise his family, where he lived for 45 years.

He worked for Roofers Local #4 for 30 years before retiring 17 years ago. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and summers at his lake house.

William was predeceased by his parents; three sisters; and two brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Elaine Foscato Todd; his daughters, Sandra Collins, Christine Salsano and Gary Kenthack, his sons, Steven, Jeffery and his wife Gina; and 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his three brothers, Thomas, Donald and Gary; and two sisters, Mary Walsh and Judith Platt.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Mary Mother of God Church, Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown, on Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. For further information and condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.