Traffic Talk Dominates Latest Wawa Hearing

RED BANK – Plans to construct a full service “super-convenience” Wawa at one of Monmouth County’s most congested intersections have hit a sort of traffic jam, as lawyers and detractors tell of how the plan could further clog up the area.

The property in question is a 1.7-acre, triangular-shaped property now occupied by an Auto Exotica showroom and used cars sales lot, located at 6 Newman Springs Road. The notoriously congested five-leg intersection is fed by a steady river of cars daily from Newman Springs Road, Maple Avenue, Broad Street and Route 35, and includes a gated NJ Transit rail line crossing as well. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has given the area a service level of “F” – the worst possible rating.

The current property owner, A&B Holdings, seeks to lease the property to Wawa to build a 5,585-square-foot convenience store with 12 associated fuel pumps for gasoline and diesel fuel. Cars would be able to access the site from Newman Springs Road only – there’s one entrance-only lane on the eastern end of the property, and then a “right-in, right-out, left-in” driveway on the western end. Left turns out of the property, heading east on Newman Springs Road, would be prohibited.

After hours of testimony at its first hearing before the Red Bank Zoning Board in February, lawyers and traffic engineers used up another three hours on March 1 as they went back and forth about its impact to residential Red Bank streets and Shrewsbury roadways.