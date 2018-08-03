Tramitz, Christine Ann, Age: 66, Red Bank

Christine Ann Tramitz, 66, of Red Bank died peacefully at home. She was born in Red Bank to the late Christopher and Anne (Sweel) DeFilippo.

Christine was owner and operator of Chris’ Deli in River Plaza. She was an avid dancer; loved to travel; enjoyed listening to music, especially David Bowie; loved her five cats, her pig and all animals; but most of all loved spending time with her family and friends.

Christine is survived by her loving daughter Alexis Tramitz of Red Bank and her fiancé Kevin O’Grady, and her beloved son Hunter Tramitz of River Plaza. Also, she is survived by her brother Robert DeFilippo and her cousin Geri DeFilippo.

A visitation was held July 22 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A funeral home service was held July 23 with a burial following at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Christine’s name to the SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724.

