Trinity Hall’s Swimming Sensation

Story and photos by Jay Cook Not too many girls can say they have had the same high school experience as Caroline Gmelich. After coming to Trinity Hall as part of the inaugural class in 2014 and being one of a handful of girls on the school’s swim team, she has seen everything grow in unison. Trinity Hall will graduate its first class later this spring, and the girls swim team is already one of the top squads in the state. “We’ve been making a swimming culture basically, because swimming is the most successful sport so far,” Gmelich said before school let out last Friday afternoon. “I think that’s exciting, but we don’t want to take away from the other sports.” The soft-spoken Rumson native, who also swims year-round with New Jersey powerhouse Central Jersey Aquatic Club (CJAC), is ecstatic about the progress Trinity Hall has made during her senior season.

Last February, with no upperclassmen swimmers beyond their junior year, Trinity Hall captured their first ever state championship as the girls went on to beat Villa Walsh Academy of Morristown, 100-70, for the Non-Public Group “B” title. Headlining that meet was Gmelich, who showed versatility by personally winning the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter backstroke. With her teammates, she was par t of the 200-meter medley team and the 400-meter freestyle relay. With talent galore, Gmelich noted that keeping an even-keeled attitude helped the swim team along their championship run. “We knew what to expect, we didn’t try to get our hopes up too high,” she said. “We were really confident in our abilities as a team.” That success has transferred over to 2017, where Trinity Hall has established themselves as one of the premiere girls swimming squads in New Jersey. Currently, they sit atop the Non-Public Group B division at 5-1, and already have captured a gold medal this year.