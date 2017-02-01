Turk, Patricia A., Age: 78, Shady Oaks

Patricia A. Turk, 78, of Shady Oaks, passed away on Monday, January 23. She was born in Keasby to the late William and Ann Fodor. Patricia was active for 20 years in the St. Mary’s Altar Rosary Society in Colts Neck before moving to Shady Oaks where she sat on the board of directors.

She is survived by her beloved children and their spouses, John and Sharon and Sharon and Tony Iacopino. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren, John, Kerri, Shane and Steven Turk and Nicole and Gianna Iacopino; and her dear brother, Wayne Fodor.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Riverview Medical Center Hospice, 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Please visit Patricia’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com