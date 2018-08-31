Turner, Bernice, Age: 87, Little Silver

Bernice Turner, 87, of Little Silver passed away July 24 in Red Bank. She was born in West Hampton, New York to the late Elmer and Ida (Hawkins) Turner.

Bernice worked as a sales person in the children’s department of Steinbach’s in Red Bank before retiring after 40 years.

She was predeceased by her sisters Eleanor Lee Hawkins and Barbara Turner, as well as a dear friend Marie Bacigalupi. Bernice (Niecy) “adopted” Marie’s nieces and nephews as her own and would always enjoy visiting with them.

A Funeral Service was held July 28 at John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank. A burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in Bernice’s memory to your favorite animal shelter. She loved animals and they brought her much joy in life. Please visit Bernice’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.