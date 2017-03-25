Two Bodies Retrieved From Water at Channel Club Marina

MONMOUTH BEACH – The bodies of a man and woman were pulled the Shrewsbury River at the Channel Club Marina on Friday, March 24.

The incident is under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the Monmouth Beach Police Department received a call at 12:35 p.m. summoning them to 33 West Street, the location of the Channel Club Marina. The caller reported seeing a body floating in the marina.

When police arrived, they found the body of a deceased male near the end of a dock in the marina.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office was notified. During their joint investigation with local police a female body was found in the river in the same vicinity. Assisting at the scene were the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the New Jersey State Police. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing the autopsies this weekend. “There is no cause for alarm in the area,” said the prosecutor’s office, in a post about the incident on its official Facebook page.

