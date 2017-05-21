Undeterred By Losses, Leinsdorf Challenges Byrnes In Democratic Senate Primary

“Take a stand on issues so people know what direction we should go,” he stressed.

This race is to keep Republican Assemblyman Declan O’Scanlon from winning the Senate seat, Leinsdorf maintained. O’Scanlon has been named by the GOP to run for Kyrillos’ 13th District seat, after the veteran Kyrillos announced he would retire from public office after nearly 30 years in Trenton. Leinsdorf, who is campaigning in part on traffic and pedestrian safety issues, took exception to O’Scanlon’s opposition to the state red light camera program that recorded traffic infractions and mailed motorists violation summons.

Leinsdorf has run for office before – pretty often. In 1978, he ran unsuccessfully as an independent for Monmouth County freeholder; the following year he tried for the state Assembly as an independent for his district, with the same results. According to his biography on his website, Leinsdorf said he campaigned for mayor, borough council, and in 2009 he tried as an independent for governor. In 2000, he was elected and served for nine years on the Princeton Regional Board of Education.

While most of his campaigns didn’t have the results he would have liked, Leinsdorf said there are lessons learned. The most significant one being: “You can shape and move the debate even in a losing campaign,” he said.

In addition to traffic and pedestrian safety concerns, Leinsdorf is advocating for a mass transit fix, overhauling it to encourage people to get out of cars; advocating for additional bike paths for cyclists safety; overhauling the redistricting process to make it more representational, rather than benefitting the incumbent; and opposition to the practice of appointing nominees to fill elected office vacancies, which Leinsdorf sees as undermining the democratic process. He believes it should be filled by immediate special elections, instead of waiting for the next election cycle.

Leinsdorf said he has nothing against Byrnes, given he’s unaware of his opponent’s positions. Byrnes returned the sentiment, saying he’s never met Leinsdorf or even heard of him prior to the primary challenge. “Yeah, I got to say I was surprised,” when he heard of the challenge. Byrnes, 54, is a lawyer, who had served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He had been elected in 2008 to the Middletown Township Committee and served a three-year term. He ran unsuccessfully for county freeholder in 2009. He decided to run for the Senate because, “2016 really made me feel I didn’t like the direction the country was going in.” Not in the least because of the election of President Donald Trump, but also because of what he saw as Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s neglect of the state as he followed his own presidential ambitions. “As a result, we’ve got a crumbling infrastructure,” and other longstanding institutional problems, he maintained.