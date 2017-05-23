Updike, Bernard, Age: 85, Hazlet

Bernard Updike, fondly known as “Beansie,” 85, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13 at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel. Bernard was born on April 6,1932 in Jersey City, before moving to Bayonne. He was a Navy veteran serving in 1951 aboard the USS English Destroyer, the USS Midway and the USS Entrepid during the Korean War.

During his years in Bayonne, Bernard was employed by IMTT Tank Terminal. Bernard bartended at Sullys Bar in Jersey City for 18 years. Bernard and his wife Judy then moved to Hazlet where Bernard was a crossing guard at the Middle Road School in Hazlet. He was a big supporter of the American Legion and the VFW and a member of the democratic club.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Veronica (Brennan) Updike; his brother-in-laws, Thomas Lavan, Eugene Lavan and Michael Lavan. Bernie is survived by his devoted wife, Julia “Judy” Lavan-Updike of Hazlet; his dear sister, Judith Razzoli; his nephews, Paul, Kevin, Mark and Michael; his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack Lavan, Noreen Haveron, Brian Lavan, James Mark Lavan and Kevin Lavan. He is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as well as a host of extended family members.

Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Hazlet, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.shorepointfh.com.