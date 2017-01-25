Vezin-Clark, Nicole, Age: 73, Tinton Falls

Nicole Vezin-Clark, 73, of Tinton Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 15 in Red Bank. Nicole was born in La Rochelle, France, to John and Odette (Geay) Vezin. Nicole was a self-employed beautician before retiring and spending time in Isalmorda, Florida, where she was a part-time resident for 13 years. Nicole and her husband, Joseph, have lived in Tinton Falls for 19 years. Nicole visited France annually and loved spending with her family that still resides in France.

Nicole was predeceased by her father, John Robert Vezin. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Joseph Clark of Tinton Falls; her mother, Odette Geay of France; her daughter, Valerie Thomas of Rumson; her stepchildren, Shannon Johnston of Point Pleasant and Christopher Clark of Manahawkin; her sisters, Jocelyne Vieceli of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Liliane Vezin of Bordeaux, France; her grandchildren, Jack and Nicolas Thomas; and stepgrandchildren, Colby Johnston, Brendan Clark, Emily Harter and Andrew Clark.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with prayers at 12:30 p.m., at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at www.donations.diabete.org/Donate-Now.