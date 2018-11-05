Voter Registration Up Slightly in Monmouth County

Towns In Northern Part Of County Reflect Increase

By Denise DiStephan |

The number of Monmouth County residents who have registered to vote during the past year, compared to the number who registered a year earlier, is up slightly, with that increase reflected in 13 municipalities in northern Monmouth covered by The Two River Times.

Between Nov. 1, 2016 and Nov. 1, 2017, there were 23,263 Monmouth County residents registered to vote; between Nov. 1, 2017 and Oct. 18, 2018, that number was 26,045 – an increase of 2,782, according to the county Office of Superintendent of Elections.

The total number of county residents who are registered to vote, including the 26,045 who registered within the past year, is 457,058.

The deadline to register to vote in New Jersey was Oct. 16.

Statewide, there were 110,814 residents who registered to vote between Jan. 16 and Sept. 30 of this year, according to the Department of State website.

That increase is less than half of the 265,344 who registered to vote prior to the 2016 presidential election. However, it’s a large increase from registration prior to the last midterms in 2014 when 25,776 dropped from the rolls between Jan. 30 and Sept. 30 of that year.

Here is the voter registration breakdown for the 13 municipalities in the coverage area of The Two River Times, with totals for registrations in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and the resulting increase:

This article was first published in the Nov. 1-7, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.