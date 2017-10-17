Walling, James Peter, Age: 62, Red Bank

James “Rivers” Walling, 62, of Red Bank, passed away on Wednesday, October 4 with his loving daughters and former wife by his side. Jim was a dynamic individual with a witty sense of humor who always brought laughter and smiles to those around him. He was truly a jack of all trades and master of many. He was well known by family and friends for being able to fix anything.

His interests were vast and included anything from photography to short wave radio, hiking to air brush painting and even building boat motors. Jim’s career also took him down many roads…auto mechanic, radio tower technician for Motorola, deep sea fisherman, carpenter, operations manager at Shadow Traffic and Metro Traffic in New York City and ultimately owner of Baysys Communications in Red Bank where he provided data and cabling solutions for clients. He was also a life-time member of the Lincroft First Aid Squad.

Jim is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth and her husband Tim Coyne of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Alison and her husband Matt Perman; his former wife, Norma Walling of Red Bank; one sister, Veronica Barthelme and her husband Maynard of Hillsborough; two grandchildren, Brady and Jenna Coyne; and three stepgrandchildren, Jake, Kate and Joseph Perman.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.