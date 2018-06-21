Water Witch Coffee Offers Blend Of Art And Culture

A copy of the Constitution hangs on the restroom door. The objects that adorn the walls run the gamut of time and place: a public health advisory sign from the city of New York parks and recreation department that warns pregnant women not to “eat fish or eels caught in these waters,” a boxed “crazy cat lady” action figure, a sombrero, a sign for Bianchi bicycles. Try to find a thread that runs through this decor, a unifying theme or a cumulative message, and you might just drive yourself crazy.

Instead, appreciate the amalgamation for what it is: a fusion of crafted works of art and simple snapshots of reality. It is, at once, a space that displays creative outputs and reminds us of less-inspiring realities: a painting of a woman with blue hair on one side of the room and a copy of “Civil War Naval Chronology” on a bookshelf on the other. It is wonderfully alternative without trying so hard to be. It is as transcendent as it is grounded.