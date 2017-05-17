Weber, Jeanette Schau, Age: 93, Atlantic Highlands

Jeanette “Jean” Schau Weber, 93, of Atlantic Highlands, transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, April 18 at Brighton Gardens in Middletown . She was born in June in Jersey City and she was her mother’s “June rose.” She graduated from St. Michaels High School in Jersey City and continued on to graduate from Woods Secretarial School in New York City.

She was a valued secretary for Standard Oil and Irving Trust Company in New York City and later for Stevens Institute in Hoboken. Later in life she worked for Family and Children’s Services, Long Branch, the Long Branch school system and finally for Brassard Designs.

She loved and rarely missed the New York Times Sunday crossword. She will always be remembered as a kind and loving person and will be missed by all who knew her especially her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles P Weber, 20 years ago. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Fran (David) Brassard; her son, Charles (Velvet) Weber; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Her family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Brighton Gardens in Middletown and Embracing Care Hospice who took such great care of their mom.

John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, Leonardo, was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy should be directed to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Heifer International.