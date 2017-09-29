Wilcox, Sr., Russell E., Age: 83, Belford

Russell E. Wilcox Sr., 83, of Singer Island, Florida, died on Wednesday, September 20 in Jupiter, Florida. He was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and lived in Belford for 35 years moving to Florida in 2006.

Russell served in the US Navy for 10 years, serving during the early years of the Vietnam war. Russell worked as a store manager for Buck Smith Liquors for 35 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Middletown Elks #2179.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Eleanor (Smith) Wilcox of Singer Island, Florida; a daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and Bruce Costic of Middletown; a daughter, Joanne Van Sise of Jacksonville, Florida; a son, Russell E Wilcox Jr. of Port Monmouth; a sister, Elizabeth Simkin of Fair Haven, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Megan, Jennifer, Sarah and Christopher; and three great-grandchildren, Austin, Nicholas and Mckenzie.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, September 28 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St Mary’s Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., New Monmouth. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Russell’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.