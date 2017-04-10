Winters, Eleanor Dorothy Williamson, Lincroft

Eleanor (Ellie) Dorothy Williamson Winters, of Lincroft and a lifetime resident of Monmouth County, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 31, with her loving family by her side. Born January 27, 1929 in Newark, she was a graduate of Leonardo High School class of 1946. She went on to be a bookkeeper for various organizations, but her main joy would always be her family and her church. She was a member of the New Monmouth Baptist Church for 69 years, where on any given Sunday you could always find her in the back left pew.

In 2003, Ellie married her present husband Richard C. Winters of Lincroft. Ellie and Dick would always tell their family and friends how blessed they were that the Lord had given them both the opportunity to have a second chance at love and happiness. Ellie and Dick originally met in the first grade at Leonardo Grammer School and reunited many years later while planning high school reunions.

Ellie was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Raymond C. Williamson; her sister, Arlene Hartman; a brother, Daniel McCandless; and parents, James Jenkins McCandless and Edna Anna McCandless Maute. Besides her loving husband Dick, Ellie is also survived by her children, Dr. Gary Williamson and his wife Georgette of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nancy Bard and her husband Jeffrey of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Steven Williamson and his wife Cheryl of Levittown, Pennsylvania; and two stepchildren; Nancy Farr and her husband William of Middletown and Mary Dale Kerr and her husband Bob of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Amanda Amaral and her husband Brian of Bristol, Rhode Island, Jared Williamson and his fiancé Anja Rapp of Tacoma, Washington, Alyssa Iddings and her husband Drew of Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Lauren Nicholson and her husband Thomas of Easley, South Carolina, and Raymond Williamson, Ryan Williamson and Eric Williamson of Levittown, Pennsylvania; stepgrandchildren, Melissa Bernadelli and husband Bryan of Maryland, Amy Farr), Jessica Hagan and husband Chris of Texas and Daniel Kerr and his wife Amy of Washington, D.C.; four great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her sister, Katherine St. George of Florida; and her brother, Roy McCandless of Connecticut.

Ellie was a loving and caring person and she was so proud of her beautiful family. Ellie took pride in cooking and planning parties and effortlessly hosted dozens of family events throughout the years. Linens were always perfectly pressed and the food was always piping hot. Her sparkling eyes and infectious smile will always be remembered. She enjoyed doing cross word puzzles and the companionship of her little Maltese, Chrissie. Ellie became known as “Amazing Ellie” after a series of serious health issues initially hospitalized her seven years ago for nine months. Her husband Dick faithfully sent weekly email updates to “Ellie’s Fan Club” and her unbelievable resilience gave her the name.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitations at F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown, on Thursday, April 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday April 7 at New Monmouth Baptist Church, 4 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., New Monmouth. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ellie’s name to New Monmouth Baptist Church.