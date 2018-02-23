Wolland, Gale M., Age: 76, Keansburg

Gale M. Wolland, 76, of Keansburg, died on Jan. 12 in Shrewsbury. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived on Staten Island, New York and in Middletown, moving to Keansburg 20 years ago. Gale worked as an administrator assistant for Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Manalapan for 23 years, retiring in 2016.

Surviving are her two sons, Scott Wolland of Keansburg and Russell Wolland of Keansburg; two daughters and sons-in-law: Amy and Wayne Pagiarulo of Hazlet and Beth and Joe Phillips of Surprise, Arizona; one sister, Lee Russell of Keansburg; three grandchildren, Samantha, Julia, and Cole.

Gale was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Wolland (1996); her parents, Dwight and Beatrice Russell; and a brother, Charles Russell.

Visitation was held Jan. 15 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were scheduled during the visitation.