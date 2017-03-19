World War I-Era Ordinance Found Along Jersey Shore

By Jay Cook | Over 300 pieces of military-grade ordnance, each no larger than a pocket-sized ChapStick, were recovered along beaches in three Shore towns, and ultimately disposed of safely. The beach towns of Loch Arbour, Allenhurst and Deal had been the site of a post-Sandy coastal storm risk management project spearheaded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which began in 2015. Sand pumped onto those beaches for the replenishment was riddled with hundreds of fusing components for World War I-era artillery, unbeknownst to the USACE.

Starting in December of 2016, the Baltimore District – which specializes in munitions and explosives – came to aid in the removal. “For the past couple months, what we’ve done is sifted through the sand that was placed on the beach, while being pumped in,” said Baltimore District spokesman Chris Gardner. “We modified our processes to prevent any more from being inadvertently pumped onto the beach.” In total, 362 fusing components, mostly consisting of boosters, were found over a three-month span, which ended in the first week in March.