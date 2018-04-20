Young, Louise E., Age: 86, Atlantic Highlands

Louise E. Young, 86, passed away March 24 in Stuart, Florida.

Louise was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a proud deacon for the First Presbyterian Church in Atlantic Highlands until retiring to Bradenton, Florida in 1983. She moved with her husband Richard to Stuart in 2000.

She is predeceased by her husband, Richard, of 60 years and brother, Michael Stecher. She is survived by her three children, Lynda Young of Elberon; Bonnie (John) Mulvaney of Hobe Sound, Florida; and Richard Young of Florida. She was an amazing grandmother to her seven grandchildren: Jack, Haylee, Jessica, Alison, Colin, Jillian and Savanna; adoring five great-grandchildren: Laila, Mason, Kylie, Charlotte and Fiona; her sister Betty, of Stuart, Florida; and her many nieces and nephews and adoring friends.

A Memorial Service will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. April 7 at the Twin Lakes Clubhouse in Stuart, Florida. Burial will follow in New Jersey.