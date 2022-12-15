Circle BMW Donates to Riverview’s Breast Health Fund

Nicole Picaro, assistant director of Riverview Medical Center; Thomas J. DeFelice III, Circle BMW center operator, vice president and general counsel; Todd Shellenberger, executive director of Riverview Medical Center; and Evelyn Pastore, director of HR and marketing at Circle BMW. Courtesy Circle BMW

EATONTOWN – Circle BMW announced a recent donation of $11,700 to the Breast Health Fund at HMH Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. During the month of October, in conjunction with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Circle BMW pledged to donate $100 per every new and Certified Pre-Owned BMW sold. They not only surpassed their goal but superseded their donation from prior years. Circle BMW’s center operator, vice president and general counsel Thomas J. DeFelice III, presented the check to Todd Shellenberger, executive director at Riverview Medical Center, and Nicole Picaro, assistant director of Riverview Medical Center.

“We are extremely grateful to Circle BMW for the generosity they have shown through this fundraiser benefiting the Women’s Center at Riverview Medical Center,” said Shellenberger. “This gift will have an impact on women within their local community and that is so meaningful. We thank them for their support and are fortunate to have such a strong community leader like Circle BMW Center Operator Thomas DeFelice, III, on our board of trustees.”

The Women’s Center at Riverview Medical Center supports breast cancer awareness by providing mammograms and diagnostic procedures to women to promote early detection and provide the best care for the community.

“It was wonderful to see our staff and our customers embrace this campaign together and commit to raising funds that will benefit women’s breast cancer care for members of our local community. We are proud to make this donation and hope it positively impacts many patients,” said DeFelice.

To learn more about cancer services at Hackensack Meridian Health visit hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

The article originally appeared in the December 8 – 14, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.