Coming Together In Celebration of MLK Day















Click through the slideshow using the left and right arrows above.

By Patrick Olivero

RED BANK – Residents and community leaders came together at the Pilgrim Baptist Church on Shrewsbury Avenue to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 and first celebrated in 1986, MLK Jr. Day also became a day of service starting in 1994. Religious leaders and elected officials joined together to speak of the need to continue promoting social justice and civic responsibility.

Students from Red Bank Regional High School along with the Pilgrim Baptist Church Choir performed musical tributes to the civil rights movement including a rendition of “We Shall Overcome” that brought the audience to their feet, arms locked together in solidarity.

This article was first published in the Jan. 24-30, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

