DeAnn Cheyne, 71, of Centreville, Maryland, formerly of Atlantic Highlands, passed peacefully at home May 20, 2021, after a long illness. DeAnn was born March 21, 1950, and raised in Highlands. She graduated from Henry Hudson Regional School and held a bachelor’s degree with honors in English from Slippery Rock University and a Master of Business Administration with honors from Monmouth University.

She was a longtime member of the Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club where she served on several committees and was instrumental in creating and serving as the first president of the Atlantic Highlands Sailing Education Program (AHSEP). DeAnn volunteered countless hours in support of local libraries in both Atlantic Highlands and Queen Anne’s County, Maryland.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 49 years, Alexander (Sandy) Cheyne of Centreville, Maryland, and her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Jennifer Cheyne, as well as her two grandchildren, Alexander and Isabel, all of Edgewater, Maryland. She is also survived by her sister Paula Henderson of Tucson, Arizona.

The family will be holding a private remembrance, but in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Atlantic Highlands or Queen Anne’s Friends of the Library organizations.

