Despite the Rain, It Was a Grand Day for a Parade

Six years after it began, the Rumson St. Patrick’s Day parade attracts multiple bagpipe bands, floats and hundreds of marchers. Thousands line the route.

Photo by Patrick Olivero

By Eileen Moon

RUMSON – It was a Level 2 on the Fliuch Scale last Sunday when the seventh annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade set off from the top of River Road near Allen Street for its one-mile or so trek across the borough in celebration of the saint who legend credits with driving the snakes out of Ireland.

The Fliuch Scale, created by Irish journalist Michael Freeman, attempts to organize the varying kinds of rain that fall on Ireland into a scientific-ish pattern that ranges from the lovely 1 – A Grand Soft Day (not raining, but it might) to the worst possible scenario 11 – A Hammering Rain (don’t go out, just don’t).

Sunday was just a 2 – A Spitting Rain, certainly not enough to stop the marchers, pipers, dancers, horses, first responders, scouts and politicians from making their way along the parade route or the spectators wearing green all up and down the street.

According to the U.S. Census, there are more than 1.25 million people of Irish heritage living in New Jersey, and Monmouth County is the most Irish of the state’s 21 counties. In Rumson, the number of residents claiming Irish heritage is 34 percent.

This year’s crowd was a little lighter due to the rain, noted Jamie McManus, parade board president, but there was no lack of celebration among the attendees nonetheless. “We can’t control the weather,” said McManus with the tolerance of a true Irishman. But for the record, there were no snakes.

While the rain caused a slight delay in the start of the parade, it soon stepped off with a blessing from Rev. Michael Manning of Holy Cross Church on Ward Avenue, and the sound of bagpipes filled the air.

Parishioners carried banners featuring reproductions of the church’s stained glass windows dedicated to individual saints.

Parade day has become a memorable event for the families, neighbors and local merchants who take part. While the mission of the parade is to celebrate Irish heritage, it also serves to generate financial support for 22 local organizations.

Photo by Patrick Olivero

The 2019 Grand Marshall for this year’s parade was John F. Croddick Sr., president of JFC Electronics in Marlboro, and Cosmetic Essence, Inc., the largest cosmetic fragrance filler in the United States. A member of the first graduating class of Christian Brothers Academy, Croddick and his wife Virginia Ryan Croddick raised their five children in Rumson.

“The whole family was so supportive,” said McManus. Croddick’s participation helped the parade committee recruit several new sponsors and participants, which makes it possible for the parade to raise money for a designated charity each year and offer monetary prizes to essay contest winners from local schools.

This year’s parade sponsor was OceanFirst Bank, with additional support from a multitude of area businesses and community groups. The level of community support the parade receives has made it possible for the committee to donate $119,000 to area nonprofit organizations over the past six years. On average, each charity designated annually receives about $18,000 from the parade committee, which itself is an official nonprofit organization.

The chosen charity for the 2019 parade was Lunch Break, Red Bank, which provides food, clothing, social support and assistance with life skills to those in need throughout Monmouth County. “Gwendolyn Love (Lunch Break executive director) was very helpful,” McManus said. “They got us many volunteers we needed to put the parade on.”

Preparing for the parade each year is a community-wide mission that committee members, elected officials, first responders and other volunteers begin planning for in late spring of the prior year. McManus and fellow board members Chris Neary, Chris Smith and Charles Moran begin planning for the September golf fundraiser in June.

It takes a village, however, to plan for the actual parade, from Mayor Joseph K. Hemphill and the town council members, the chief of police, business owners, parade sponsors, pipe bands, dance groups, politicians, firefighters and first responders from the borough and surrounding towns, to name just a few.

“Trust me, it’s a lot of work,” McManus laughs. “Ask my wife.”

The idea for the parade originated with the owner of the former Molly Maguire’s pub, which occupied the space that is now Surf restaurant. Rumson resident Michael Larkin took the idea to the Rumson Borough Council and with the help of then-Mayor John Ekdahl and the council, the ball quickly began to roll. “He was the catalyst,” McManus said. Michael Larkin died in 2014, but the parade remains a legacy to his efforts to establish it as an annual community event. “We always keep him in our heart and honor him.”

“Our town loves it. It’s a great family event,” said McManus.

This article was first published in the March 14-March 20, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

