Donald P. Barna Sr. of Middletown died Nov. 8, 2022, at the age of 87. He was the loving father of Donna Barnes (James), Sharon Barna Gallagher (Matthew), Donald P. Barna Jr. and the late Robin Doherty, and former husband of the late Lorraine Rinn Barna.

In addition, Don is survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren whom he loved deeply.

Don was a proud veteran, having served as a Sgt. First Class and Tank Commander with the 50th Armored Division of the New Jersey National Guard.

Don was a banker. Starting as a bank teller, he worked his way up in the bank and retired as vice president, head of the Consumer Loan Department at the United Counties Trust Company (which later merged with Wells Fargo Bank).

Don attended Leonardo High School and was a graduate of the Graduate School of Consumer Banking at the University of Virginia. He was a member of the NJ Bankers Association and past chairman of the Monmouth County Banker’s Assoc. Installment Loan Credit Committee.

Don enjoyed visiting antique markets with his daughters, hunting with his son, and spending time with his family and friends.

Friends and relatives attended Don’s life celebration Nov. 14 at John F. Pfleger’s Funeral Home, Middletown.

The article originally appeared in the November 17 – 23, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.