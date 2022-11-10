Edward P. O’Herron, 75, of Little Silver, passed away Oct. 25, 2022, in Schroon Lake, New York.

He was born to the late Edward A. and Catherine O’Herron in Red Bank. Edward proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed a successful career as an operating engineer with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 in Springfield.

Ed found great joy and fulfillment in travel with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathleen Smith O’Herron; two daughters, Tzeitel (Richard) Haviland and Suzanne Rudder; five siblings, Patrick (Jean) O’Herron, Timothy O’Herron, Michael (Mary Jane) O’Herron, Catherine Daly and Margaret Ruddy; and five grandchildren, Paige, Sydney, Marley, Owen and Conor.

Visitation was Oct. 31 with a prayer service at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

Visit Edward’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the November 3 – 9, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.