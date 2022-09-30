Gerald Charles Senion, 75, of Lakewood, passed away Sept. 7, 2022, in Lakewood. Visitation Sept. 12 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. Funeral services were Sept. 13 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery.

Jerry was born in Red Bank to Audrey A. Senion and Charles E. Senion. He went to school at Red Bank High School. He married Mary-Claire Plahn Senion Dec. 21, 1968, in Red Bank. He graduated from Monmouth University. He worked as a manufacturing executive for Frigidaire for over 20 years.

He enjoyed traveling and antiquing. He was an avid clock collector. He was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors and The National Rifle Association. He earned his Eagle Scout and God and Country award.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey A. Senion and Charles E Senion. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of almost 54 years, Mary-Claire Senion. He is also survived by his daughters, Melissa Malloy (William) and Amanda Wilkes; grandchildren, Kylie Wilkes, Morgan Wilkes, Madison Wilkes and Audrey Malloy; sister Lynn Jackson (Charles); niece Laura McCue; nephew Erich Jackson; uncle Robert Garrison; and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

The article originally appeared in the September 29 – October 5, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.