Holiday Happenings Calendar

Monmouth Museum presents Holiday Model Trains in the main gallery. The unique train exhibition features six lines on three levels, with more than 1,200 scale feet of track. The model train layout includes an airport, Jersey Shore seaside boardwalk amusement park and more. Designed for kids of all ages. Christmas tree decorated by The Friends of the Monmouth Museum. 756 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft,732-747-2266 monmouthmuseum.org

Celebrate the holidays at both Convention Hall and the Grand Arcade at the Asbury Park Boardwalk’s 6th Annual Holiday Bazaar Dec. 15, 22 and 23. The bazaar will feature hundreds of local and regional vendors. The event is free and open to all ages. Bring a toy or a lightly used coat to benefit the Asbury Park Toy & Coat Drive. asburyparkbazaar.com

The Paper Moon Puppet Theatre presents “The Night Before Christmas/The Emperor’s New Clothes” at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 31. Marionettes breathe new life into this timeless holiday tale. All seats are $10. 123 First Ave., Atlantic Highlands,732- 291-1216

Take pictures with Santa to capture the perfect holiday photo from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23 at the Galleria in Red Bank. redbank.org

Classic Horse and Wagon Rides through the streets of Red Bank from 1 to5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 22. 11 Bridge Ave., 26 Broad St. redbank.org

DEC. 14 – 16

Monmouth Players present Joe Landry’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play” at 8 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 16. This beloved radio play comes to life as a live 1940s broadcast. It’s the story of an idealistic man as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. Tickets: $15. 149 Monmouth Ave., Atlantic Highlands,732-955-0335, monmouthplayers.net

The Premier Theatre Company Presents “Scrooge the Musical,” a holiday spirited 25-year tradition at 8 p.m. Dec. 14, and 15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Henderson Theatre on the Christian Brothers Academy campus. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $15 for students and children. 850 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft,732-774-7827, premiertheatre.com

DEC. 14

St. Anthony of Padua’s Music Ministry presents its Christmas Concert featur-ing Camille Saint Saens’ “Christmas Oratorio” and Benjamin Britten’s “Cer-emony of Carols” at 7:30 p.m. Admission: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students. Tickets available at the church or at the door. 121 Bridge Ave., Red Bank, 732-747-0813

DEC. 14 – 15

American Repertory Ballet will perform the beloved classic “The Nutcracker” set to Tchaikovsky’s stirring score at TwoRiver Theater at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6 p.m. Dec. 15. For each $38 ticket purchased for “The Nutcracker” at the Two River Theater, $10 will be donated to support the Middletown Arts Center. 21 Bridge Ave., Red Bank, 732-706-4100

Middletown Arts Center presents “Elf The Musical Jr.” at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15, and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. This Musical Theater Class production is a comedic tale of Buddy, a human raised by elves after accidentally crawling into Santa’s bag of gifts. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 36 Church St., Middletown,732-706-4100, middletownarts.org

Monmouth County Police Chiefs Association in partnership with the Pilgrim Baptist Church and the Boy’s & Girls Club of Red Bank, will host a Community Christmas Festival at 2 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The program will feature Santa on a fire truck, music, dinner for children and parents, inspirational message of hope, story-telling and a toy from Santa Claus for every child, ages 5 – 13. Limited space is available and parents must register their children in order to participate. There is no cost to attend the festival. 172 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank,732-530-0065 or 732-747-2343

DEC. 16

Monmouth Civic Chorus takes the stage to perform “Joy to the World” at 4 p.m. at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. The chorus will present an expanded edition of artistic director Ryan James Brandau’s “Christmas Suite” and feature holiday favorites including “O Holy Night,” “SilentNight,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and a plethora of choruses from Handel’s “Messiah,” and Bach’s “Magnificat.” Tickets: $27 to $45, $10 for students. 99 Monmouth St. Red Bank, 732-933-9333, monmouthcivicchorus.org

New Jersey State Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert at 1 p.m. at Middle-town High School South featuring an afternoon of music performed by the talented and growing orchestra. General admission seating with a limited number of premium tickets available. Tickets: $15 – $25. 900 Nutswamp Road, Middletown, middletownarts.org

DEC. 17 – 18

Holiday Express rock n’ soul holiday concert for all ages, led by Tim McLoone and featuring the Jersey Shore’s most philanthropic musicians performing holiday favorites, to benefit the less fortunate, will be at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the CountBasie Center for the Arts. Tickets: $125, $75, $60, $50, and $25. 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank, thebasie.org.

DEC. 19

Atlantic Highlands Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Strauss Mansion Museum. Jeff Starr, musical director, will conduct the Henry Hudson Regional a capella choir in an evening of festive songs celebrating the holiday season. Museum opens at 7 p.m. Program is free and open to the public. 27 Prospect Circle, Atlantic Highlands, ahhistory.org

A Magical Cirque Christmas, a holiday blockbuster to dazzle audiences of all ages will be at 8 p.m. at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center. Evening will feature magic acts, angelic voices singing favorite Christmas carols, live musicians and more. 99 Monmouth St., thebasie.org

Middletown Arts Center presents David J.V. Meenan and Friends in Deck The Halls, the holiday extravaganza at 8 p.m. featuring favorite holiday songs and the opulent follies number “Silver Bells.” The follies sequence has become a signature of his with women wearing hats adorned with crystals and feathers, some weighing over 30 pounds and towering over 7 feet tall. Tickets are $30. 36 Church St., Middletown, 732-530-1753

Darlene Love’s ‘Souled’ Out Christmas with Pat Guadagno at 7:30 p.m. at the Hackensack MeridianHealth Theatre at the Count Basie Center. Love will perform both Christmas classics, including “All Alone on Christmas” and her greatest hits. Also featuring an acoustic opening performance by Pat Guadagno. 99 Monmouth St., thebasie.org

DEC. 22

Brian Kirk & the Jirks will entertain at the annual Santa for Lunch Break concert at 8 p.m. at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. Designed to raise funds and awareness

to help combat hunger, this three-hour, jingle-ball of a show boasts the comedic antics of Brian Kirk and the musical talent of the Jirks together with more special musical acts. 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank, thebasie.org

DEC. 23

HOPE 10 the final HOPE concert, with Bobby Bandiera and Friends to benefit Parker Family Health Center and POAC Austism Services, will be at 7:30 p.m. at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count BasieCenter for the Arts. The first HOPE concert took place in 2003, and on a semi-annual basis since, the shows have raised millions of dollars for charity organizations.

99 Monmouth St., Red Bank, thebasie.org

DEC. 30

Monmouth Museum Kids New Year’s Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Create noisemakers, hats and drums and celebrate the new year with a parade through the museum around the model trains before gathering for a New Year’s Countdown at 2 p.m. Free with $8 museum admission. 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, monmouthmuseum.org