Ida Fairlie, 96, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away Feb. 25, 2022 in Wall Township. She was born and raised her family on Staten Island with her husband Robert F. Fairlie Jr. Later they moved to Middletown.

She lived a long life surrounded by her friends, family and her beloved poodles. Ida liked the glamour of Atlantic City, loving anything that sparkles and she enjoyed country music. You could always count on her for a hot cup of tea and treat to go with it. She will be missed by many.

Surviving are her son Robert (Kathleen) Fairlie; daughter-in-law Diane Fairlie; six grandchildren, Cindy (Brian) Pinnella, Sandy (Ed) Penney, Robert (Mary) Fairlie, Ronald (Cheryl) Fairlie, Kathleen Barbaro and Brian Fairlie; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Ida was preceded in death by husband Robert F. Fairlie Jr.; son Ronald Fairlie; siblings Ellen Foggin, Lillian Sanborn, Norman Paker, William H. Parker Jr.; and parents William H. Parker Sr. and Emily Parker.

Visitation was held Feb. 28 at the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A graveside service was held March 1 at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ida’s name to New Jersey Blind Association, 18 Burlington Ave., Leonardo, NJ 07737.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.

The article originally appeared in the March 3 – 9, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.