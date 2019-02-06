Little Silver in Legos

















Photos by Patrick Olivero

LITTLE SILVER – The Little Silver Historical Society held its 9th annual‚ “Build Little Silver with LEGOs,” event Jan. 26 at the Embury Methodist Church.

Children could choose to build the train station, library, firehouse, or more than 20 other notable borough buildings. Cards containing a brief history of each building were supplied so participants could learn a bit more about the edifice they were constructing. All who participated enjoyed using their creativity and skill in rebuilding a beloved part of the Two River community.

