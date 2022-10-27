Monmouth County Launches Initiative to Support Breweries, Distilleries

County officials and representatives from breweries, distilleries and wineries in Monmouth gathered at Red Tank Brewing in Red Bank for the launch of the “Brewed and Distilled in Monmouth” initiative. Courtesy Monmouth County

By Sunayana Prabhu

RED BANK – During a press conference at Red Tank Brewing Company in Red Bank Oct. 19, county commissioners announced the launch of a new initiative to bolster breweries, distilleries and wineries.

“Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth” is a phased program that begins with a website created to help residents and tourists “find information about all of the breweries, distilleries and wineries in Monmouth County, as well as the local restaurants and businesses surrounding them,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone at the event.

Monmouth County has the largest number of breweries in New Jersey, Arnone said. He added the commissioners hope promoting the hard beverage industry in the county will ultimately enhance neighboring businesses, too.

Arnone said having all of the establishments on one website makes it easier for someone planning a day of activities in the county. “It’s our job as government officials to help these small businesses thrive in our communities,” he said.

Commissioner Ross Licitra, Sheriff Shaun Golden, Middletown Mayor Tony Perry and several industry representatives from breweries, distilleries, wineries and meaderies, attended the press conference.

A 2019 special ruling by the New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control which took effect in July, restricting breweries from serving food and hosting certain events, has “absolutely hurt us,” said John Arcara, owner of Red Tank Brewing Company. He said first birthdays and baby showers were two of the most popular events hosted at the brewery, among other corporate events. “So, sadly, we do less events,” he said. Arcara hopes the initiative “can turn that around and bring more public into the breweries.”

During a press conference the county announced a new website as part of the “Brewed and Distilled in Monmouth” program. Courtesy Monmouth County

“Notwithstanding the restrictions, what the county is doing to promote the businesses will bring to the forefront of people’s minds a local quality product that’s been distributed and brewed in Monmouth County,” said Andrew Karas of Asbury Park Distilling Co. “Any effort to help our businesses, to bring awareness to what is being manufactured in the county, is a positive thing.”

The Brewed & Distilled program is an off-shoot of Grown in Monmouth, a decade-old ongoing county initiative to help businesses across Monmouth. The new website, brewedanddistilledinmonmouth.com, currently lists 18 breweries, three wineries, six distilleries and one meadery across the county, including some restaurants and businesses located near them.

At the event, Arnone also announced that Monmouth County received two Destination Marketing Organization grants through the NJ Department of Travel & Tourism.

“The first grant is for 2023 in the amount of $246,000 and the second is a three-year Destination Marketing Organization American Rescue Plan grant totaling $315,000,” he said. “The county plans to utilize this funding to assist our municipalities, businesses and all of our tourism partners to bring visitors to Monmouth County.”

Arnone also encouraged small businesses to apply for grants still available for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible expenses include payroll, rent, supplies, machinery, and/or equipment including PPE, and materials needed to operate and/or maintain a safe work environment for staff and patrons.

“This funding is available until Aug. 31, 2023, so I invite everyone to go to visitmonmouth.com to learn more about this program,” Arnone said.

The article originally appeared in the October 27 – November 2, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.