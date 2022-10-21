Norman J. Peer of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2022, with his family by his side.

Known to all who loved him as Norm, he was born in East Orange to Andrew Peer and the former Helen Margrett.

During his childhood his family summered in Atlantic Highlands, which eventually became their year-round home, and is where Norm’s lifelong love of the Jersey Shore began.

Everyone agreed that to know Norm was to love him. He had a gift for making everyone he met feel like they were the most important person in the room. He made time for everyone in his life, and he always had an ear for listening, a joke to tell, or a story to share.

Norm attended high school at Seton Hall Preparatory. In 1958 he graduated from Villanova University, where he was in the ROTC program. Villanova was where he met the love of his life, Joan Verdon, who became his wife for close to 60 years. Commissioned as an ensign upon graduation from Villanova, Norm served over two years of active duty with the U.S. Navy aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Canberra. Norm was an Assistant Guided Missile Officer and competed Navy Justice School and served as trial counsel and defense counsel in several courts-martial aboard ship. This is where Norm learned he loved the law.

Norm returned to New York in September of 1960 in time to enter law school at Fordham University. He drove a New York City cab at night while he was earning his law degree. Norm graduated Fordham Law School in 1963.

Upon graduation from Fordham Law, Norm began as an associate and partner of Burke & Burke and its successor Satterlee, Stevens, Burke & Burke. He devoted most of his time to corporate and securities matters. In June 1988 He became partner of Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.C., one of the largest firms in New Jersey. He continued with this practice until becoming a judge in 1997.

Norm was sworn in as a Superior Court Judge in New Jersey in the Family Division in Freehold, serving until Sept. 9, 2006, when he reached the mandatory retirement age. Norm is known for making a difference in countless lives while serving in this role.

Upon retirement Norm went back to practicing law with Genova, Burns & Vernoia, where he practiced law in the area of corporate governance and alternative dispute resolution. He then concentrated on mediation and arbitration at the firm of Lomurrow, Davison, Eastman and Munoz. Norm loved going to work every day and finally retired at the age of 80.

Norm was involved with numerous organizations that helped others. These included CPC (award for service to the community), Mental Health Association, CASA, Helen Hermann Community Service Award, and many more. Norm and his late wife Joan were very active in helping foster children. They had 35 foster children living in their home over the span of several years. Norm’s heart was so big he had plenty of love and laughter to share with all.

Norm was a member of Navesink Country Club for over 40 years. He loved to play golf and hockey, and was well-known as “The Normanator” while he was goalie for the Z hockey team, a hockey team at the club. Norm played hockey until the age 70. His hockey buddies kept him young at heart and thankfully protected him in the goal.

But to him his greatest accomplishment was his family. Norm adored being a husband to Joan, father to seven, and grandfather to 14. Norm reveled in being on the sidelines cheering his grandchildren on in games, plays, and other events they participated in. Aside from being called Judge, his favorite title was Pop.

Norm has left a void in the hearts of his family members and will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother Richard Peer, sister Peggy Schilling, and sons Kevin and Justin Peer.

Surviving are his beloved children, Andy Peer of Highlands; Jennifer McConnell (Tom) of Hingham, Massachusetts; Mollie Twining (Taylor) of Rumson; Sheila Smith (Todd) of Bloomfield; and Jennifer Anne Peer of Westchester, Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind his 14 beloved grandchildren: Jaz, Kali, Drew, Michael, Caroline, Brett, Kyra, Haley, Madeline, Mason, Logan, Sarah, Lily and Jake.

Visitation was Oct. 17 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A funeral service was held Oct. 18 at St. George’s-by-the-River, Rumson. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Norman’s name to St. George’s-by-the-River at stgeorgesrumson.org/donation.

The article originally appeared in the October 20 – 26, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.