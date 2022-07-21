Partnering with JBJ Soul Kitchen, Fulfill and Others, Soldier On Benefits Vets, Community

JBJ Soul Kitchen executive chef Emily Yasi, center, led Soldier On and JBJ chefs at a recent culinary exchange in Red Bank. Courtesy JBJ Soul Kitchen

By Laura D.C. Kolnoski

TINTON FALLS – When the Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community on Essex Road opened last November, the CEO of its parent organization pledged to forge mutually beneficial relationships between residents and the community. Eight months later, those partnerships are thriving.

Soldier On, founded in 1994 and based in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is a nationally recognized private nonprofit organization focused on veteran homelessness, providing transitional affordable housing and support services. The 70-unit Tinton Falls facility is the newest of their Mansfield Veterans Communities.

CEO Bruce Buckley said “fluid and vibrant” partnerships include the Jersey Shore Dream Center mobile food pantry of Neptune, Backpacks for Life, the Daughters of the American Revolution, New Jersey Elks, the Monmouth County One-Stop Career Center, Wegman’s and more. Community veterans with drug and alcohol issues are assisted by Hope Sheds Light of Toms River, introduced to Buckley by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, another partner.

Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s nonprofit JBJ Soul Kitchen of Red Bank and Toms River joined early. Sharing recipes led to cooking demonstrations, a YouTube cooking show, and Soul Kitchen hosting the veterans for a Memorial Day picnic.

“Soldier On’s executive director of food services sat down at the Soul Kitchen to enjoy a meal before (Mansfield) opened,” said executive chef Emily Yasi. “He was enthralled with JBJ and its mission and wanted to connect.”

Yasi’s cooking demonstrations with the Tinton Falls veterans primarily employ crockpots as, “they are easier for everyone to use,” she said. “We did a crockpot giveaway and donated them to the common kitchens.” Each furnished one-bedroom studio apartment in the four-story facility includes a kitchenette.

In May, Yasi toured the Massachusetts headquarters and filmed the July 6 episode of Soldier On’s “Mess Hall” YouTube cooking show alongside host Wayne Soares. Using JBJ’s proprietary Soul Seasoning (available at the restaurants and online at jbjsoulkitchen.org), and honey from bees at Jon Bon Jovi’s property that Yasi calls “Jon Bon Jo Bees,” she guided Soares through preparing barbecue chicken sliders with coleslaw. The pair clicked and a return appearance is likely. To watch the full video search “The Mess Hall with Wayne Soares” at youtube.com.

“Soldier On is definitely one of the most important partnerships we have,” Yasi said. “There are not enough services provided for veterans.”

Last week, the vets gave the raised planter boxes in JBJ’s Red Bank front produce garden a fresh coat of stain.

“There are so many good people doing great work like Soldier On, and we are happy to work with them,” said Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi in an email to The Two River Times. “The JBJ Soul Foundation has a long history of working with veteran groups. Some of our in-need diners at JBJ Soul Kitchen are veterans. We recognize that they served their country at the highest level, and they and their families have sacrificed so much. They deserve not just our gratitude but also our commitment to make sure that when their service is through, we support them. At JBJ Soul Kitchen, we use our delicious food as the vehicle to help identify who is in-need. As our manifesto states, ‘All are Welcome at our Table.’ ”

Created by Jon and Dorothea Bongiovi in 2011, the JBJ Soul Kitchen is heralded for its unique approach as a “community restaurant” serving both in-need and paying customers. There are no prices on the menu. A donation is suggested for those who can pay. Those who cannot pay volunteer. The kitchens have served over 151,700 meals.

“We share the same mission; it’s a great relationship,” said Buckley of JBJ before pivoting to Fulfill, formerly the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, another “great partner.” Fulfill provides meals to the Mansfield Veteran’s Community at no cost while the veterans help the organization with van deliveries. They also collaborate on growing produce in the Tinton Falls greenhouses. With help from volunteers, Fulfill’s garden education coordinator Jess Sinkhorn built one of two greenhouses on the 12-acre property, and visits weekly to monitor the lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, snap peas, summer squash and herbs. Produce not used at Mansfield is donated.

“Each participant from Soldier On has embraced Fulfill’s Garden Program with open arms and has shown only warmth to the plants they are growing,” Sinkhorn said. “The veterans went through Fulfill’s Seed to Supper Program and learned the basics. I’m there to support them, but they do it all themselves – the seeding, cultivating and harvesting. It has been a pleasure to get to know each veteran and grow alongside them.” Buckley said Soldier On is purchasing a hydroponic system to increase growing capacity.

“Soldier On approached Fulfill because they wanted to help in our mission to end hunger at the Jersey Shore,” said Fulfill president and CEO Triada Stampas.

“Recognizing that veterans are at heightened risk of food insecurity, we refer veterans to the organization for the supportive services they provide. With our Seed to Supper program, the relationship has come full circle. The veterans are harvesting so much they’ve been able to share their vegetables and herbs with other veterans. The gardening has been therapeutic and has given the veterans added independence. We are grateful for our partnership with Soldier On as Fulfill is committed to helping veterans in need.”

“We are part of each other’s team,” Buckley said. “How we network has been grassroots. One thing leads to another.”

The Gordon H. Mansfield Veteran’s Community complex, and all Soldier On residential communities, are named for Mansfield, a paralyzed Vietnam veteran and former Deputy Secretary of the Veterans Administration who facilitated the first Soldier On community with founder and former CEO Jack Downing.

The article originally appeared in the July 21 – 28, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.