Public Gets First Look at T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center

RED BANK – Hundreds passed through the newly restored T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center in Red Bank last weekend for a preview of the building following an extensive restoration by Roger Mumford Homes and French & Parrello Associates. Fortune (1856-1928) was an orator, Civil Rights leader, journalist and influential publisher of a leading black newspaper known as The New York Age. There were readings from African-American authors over both days, including two poems Fortune published in 1905 in his book “Dreams of Life” while living in the house. The mansion at 94 Drs. James Parker Blvd. will be open during the Weekend in Old Monmouth, May 4 and 5. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 23.

