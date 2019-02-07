Red Bank Catholic Honors a Fallen Casey

Photos by Patrick Olivero

RED BANK – Red Bank Catholic students lined the street on Peters Place Monday, Feb. 4 to pay their respects to Pfc. Jamie Riley, a 2015 graduate of the school. Riley was killed Jan. 22 in New Mexico when the Stryker armored fighting vehicle he was riding in collided with another Stryker during a training exercise at the U.S. Army’s McGregor Range Training Complex. The motorcade for the fallen soldier started in Fair Haven and passed by the school on its way to Tower Hill Church for funeral services. Riley, a native of Fair Haven, played football and ran track and field at RBC. Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all United States of America and State of New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff Feb. 4, in recognition and mourning of a “courageous and loyal American soldier.”