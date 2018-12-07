Red Bank Lights Up The Holiday Season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Patrick Olivero |

RED BANK – Hundreds of residents from Red Bank and neighboring communities kicked off the holiday season in style Nov. 23 with the annual Town Lighting & Holiday Express Concert. The concert began on the main stage on Broad Street with a talented youth band from the Monmouth Conservatory playing holiday orchestral favorites, followed by Tim McLoone and Holiday Express singing crowd-pleasing sing-alongs for the whole family. Special guest appearances included Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus. Mayor Pasquale Menna led the countdown to the town lighting. The glowing light from the decorations was matched by the many radiant smiles of concertgoers as they took in the wonderful sights around them.

This article was first published in the Nov. 29 – Dec. 5, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.