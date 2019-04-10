Restaurant Review: Greek Spot

By Bob Sacks

Galaktoboureko? Mosharaki Kokkinisto? It’s Greek to me!

The expansive menu at the recently opened Greek Spot on Bridge Avenue in Red Bank tempts with an impressive variety of hot and cold dishes, listed by their Greek names, many of which are a real challenge to pronounce correctly. But fear not; the English translation for each is provided and the charming, helpful wait staff will guide you smoothly through every step of this delicious, fun experience.

A quartet of Cold Spreads ($14), served with triangles of warm, soft, pita bread, is a good way to sample an array of appetizers: Tzatziki, Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic and dill, was smooth, creamy and a great go-with for other menu items besides the pitas; Hummus, chickpea spread blended with tahini and garlic, was a cut above the store-bought brands, but needed more aggressive seasoning to bring out its full potential; Melitzanosalata, roasted eggplant dip, had a nice texture and smoky flavor; but the Tirokafteri, spicy feta cheese dip, was the star of the plate. The combination of zesty heat and lush mouthfeel created an irresistible spread.

From the Hot Appetizer selections, we chose Gigantes, giant white Greek beans in a tomato and dill sauce ($6). Resembling a huge lima bean and cooked in a savor y sauce, they were tender, tasty and unique.

Manitaria, portobello mushroom halves stuffed with garlicky goat cheese and topped with a balsamic sauce ($8), was another unusual, flavorful vegetable choice. Note: If it sounds like there is an abundance of garlic used in this cuisine, that’s because there is!

We all loved the Tiganita, fried slices of eggplant and zucchini served with more of that addictive tzatziki on the side ($14). The flawlessly fried discs were crunchy, grease-free and preserved the individual flavors of each vegetable perfectly. One of my dishes of the night, this should not be missed.

I can’t visit a Greek restaurant without trying the Broiled Octopus ($16) and Greek Spot’s did not disappoint. Nicely charred, juicy and tender, simply served with vinegar, olive oil and oregano, it was a standout.

Entrée platters are served with hot pita, a salad of lettuce, tomato and onion, the happily omnipresent tzatziki, and a choice of one side.

Kota Paldakia Platter, cut-up pieces of grilled half chicken, topped with tangy lemon sauce ($17), was nicely seared and well-seasoned, but somewhat dry from overly long cooking.

Not so the Loukaniko Platter, a large piece of charbroiled Greek sausage made from pork flavored with orange peel, fennel and a variety of spices ($15). Juicy and distinctively flavored, it got high marks from one guest who ate it all.



The Lamb Chop Platter ($24) held five good-sized, succulent chops, cooked medium rare as requested; seared on the outside and moist inside, they did not disappoint.

Seafood Youvetsi, a generous portion of shrimp, mussels and scallops with feta cheese in a tomato sauce, over orzo pasta.

Photo by Bob Sacks

Seafood Youvetsi, tender shrimp, scallops and mussels in a rich feta/tomato sauce over orzo ($21), was reminiscent of an Italian zuppa di pesce, or a French bouillabaisse, with the addition of the orzo pasta. This serving of deftly cooked seafood was incredibly generous; more than I could finish.

If you love French fries, you’ll enjoy a side of the Greek Fries ($4), topped with grated cheese and oregano; they were nonoily and very crispy.

What wines pair well with this food? Greek Spot is BYO, so feel free to experiment. Fittingly, we opened a white wine from the Greek Island of Santorini, 2016 Sigalas assyrtiko, grape, with some minerality and acidity which worked well with the appetizers. You could also try an albariño from Spain, or a sauvignon blanc. Neither I nor my guests had any reds from Greece, so we opened a 2004 Clos Figueres Priorat from Spain. This blend of syrah, grenache and carrignan was fruit forward, lively and medium bodied and paired nicely with the bigger dishes.

We sampled two desserts, the well-known Baklava ($5), layers of phyllo dough, pieces of walnuts, ground cinnamon and clove and honey syrup. Rich and flaky, it was ideal for sharing. We also shared the above-mentioned tongue twister: Galaktoboureko ($5), a creamy custard center wrapped in phyllo dough and drizzled with honey syrup. Yum!

The room, the former site of the lamentably short-lived O Bistro Francais, has been redecorated in a contemporary style, light and airy, with a number of comfortable dining locations. It was readily apparent to me and my guests that the attentive wait staff and management clearly have the enjoyment of their diners first and foremost in their minds.

Yes, the names of some of the dishes are a mouthful and then some, but the food comes out hot and fresh and feels authentic, showing a deft hand in the kitchen. So, don’t worry if you can’t say Garidomakaronada, jumbo shrimp in tomato sauce over linguini. You can simply point to it on the menu!

Greek Spot

15 North Bridge Ave.

Red Bank

732-704-3255

thegreekspotnj.com

Bob Sacks, longtime food and wine buff, reviews restaurants in this bimonthly column. Follow him on Instagram @dinnerwithbob.

This article was first published in the April 4-April 10, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.



