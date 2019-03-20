Riverview Medical Center Begins Renovation Project

Kelli O’Brien, chief operating officer, kicked off the demolition with the first swing.

Courtesy HMHRMC

RED BANK – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center has begun a 10-month private room renovation project that will expand its second floor inpatient unit.

The new nursing unit will house 23 private rooms and take full advantage of the riverside hospital’s views of the Navesink. The unit size will increase from 8,000 to 18,000 square feet. The renovations include an oversized family waiting room and a centrally located nursing station with enhanced technology to maximize communication.

“In addition to creating a soothing environment, the design was developed to focus on patient care, innovation, technology and staff efficiency,” said Kelli O’Brien, COO of Riverview Medical Center.

Positive clinical and quality care, stress reduction and patient experience is linked to the hospital environment, studies say. By working across multiple factors influencing the patient’s experience and using evidence-based design, the hospital is able to provide the most optimal care atmosphere for its patients, families and caretakers, administrators say.

They also add that benefits of private rooms include reduced falls and hospital-acquired infections, as well as emotional and psychological benefits that aid in quicker recovery time.

“We know this will be an inconvenience to some of our patients and their families and we apologize for that,” said O’Brien about the construction process.

Noise-softening methods will be used to minimize the impact to patients and team members.

Celebrating its 90th anniversary, Riverview Medical Center is a 492-bed, not-for-profit community hospital providing health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines.

This article was first published in the March 14-March 20, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

