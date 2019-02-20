Sea Bright Fire Contained Despite Whipping Winds

A section of Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright was closed Friday night as firefighters fought flames at The Waterways condominiums.

Photo by Sue Germain

By Chris Rotolo | crotolo@tworivertimes.com

SEA BRIGHT – A large fire severely damaged a pair of condo units near Ocean Avenue Friday, displacing three borough residents.

Despite the loss of property, Sea Bright Fire Chief Dave Covert said the three-alarm fire at The Waterways could have been far worse if not for the actions of the borough’s fire and rescue team and a multitude of nearby companies who responded to the site.

“It’s devastating for anyone to lose anything in a fire and you really feel terrible because these are our neighbors. But for us to be able to contain (the fire) to just two units with the wind whipping down here like it does, you feel OK about it, because we were able to save the block, and some people were able to come back home,” Covert told The Two River Times in a Feb. 13 interview.

Covert said his Sea Bright unit was on site and had water on the flames less than 10 minutes after the report was called in just after 10 p.m.

“We had the bulk of the fire knocked down in about 25 minutes and it’s because of the total group effort, communication and teamwork we had with the other departments,” said Covert, who credited units from Long Branch, Monmouth Beach, Highlands, Fair Haven, Red Bank, Middletown, Oceanport, Wanamassa, Union Beach, Hazlet, Little Silver, Neptune and Tinton Falls.

According to Covert, all of the companies were released between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Sea Bright Fire and Rescue remained on site until 4 a.m. to manage the remaining hot spots.

“Our Sea Bright unit did a hell of a job but the success stems to the mutual aid companies,” Covert said. “It was an all-around great job. Kudos to everyone.”

Covert said he and his fellow volunteers from the Sea Bright company had met two of the displaced residents, an older woman and her daughter, in December at the unit’s holiday Santa Claus event, and it’s that relationship with the community that pushes his team to spring into action.

“We’re sworn to protect this community. It’s a passion and a love for this community, for our neighbors and for the job that motivates us. We’re not looking for praise. When you see the faces on these people, because they feel safer knowing you’re there, that’s enough for us,” Covert said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article was first published in the Feb.14-20, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

