Shadowbrook Holds a Big Sale in Preparation for Renovations

Photos by Patrick Olivero

SHREWSBURY – As part of a $3 million plan to renovate the classic Shadowbrook into a modern catering hall, a public auction was held Saturday to sell off some of the furnishings.

“We kept mirrors and artwork and desks, but we let go of things we couldn’t use anymore,” said Shadowbrook CEO Jimmy Kourgelis. Among the items they held onto was the famous brass chandelier that graced the Biltmore Theatre.

When the venue reopens in 12-14 months with upgraded décor, a new sprinkler system, ADA restrooms and new security, wedding guests will still recognize the horseshoe-shaped bar and the massive brass railings. But Kougelis hopes to wow them with an amazing new outdoor ceremony space overlooking the formal gardens on the 14-acre property.

This article was first published in the Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

